Lakkundi Discoveries: Karnataka Village Set To Become India's Biggest Open Museum With Over 3,000 Ancient Relics

Karnataka's Lakkundi village has uncovered over 3,000 ancient relics, surpassing Warangal to become India's largest open museum site and strengthening its bid for UNESCO World Heritage status.

Lakkundi, a hub for art and architecture, is on its way to making a new record. With over 3,000 ancient relics discovered so far, this historic village is grabbing eyeballs from all over the country.Until now, Warangal in Telangana held the title of India's first open museum with its 2,000 artifacts. But Lakkundi has now raced past that number, with its collection crossing 3,000. An initial survey found 1,500 relics, and a recent drive added another 1,500, making Lakkundi a strong candidate for India's new 'artifact capital'.During a recent excavation near Kumbara Bavi, archaeologists found this super rare hero stone from the 9th-10th century Rashtrakuta period. It's a solid piece of history, showing the bravery of that era. The stone has four carved panels. The bottom one, partly buried, shows a battle, while the second panel depicts 'apsaras' carrying the hero to heaven.The carvings of musical instruments on the stone hint at the era's grandeur. The third panel shows the hero in heaven, attended by 'Chamaradharis'. The top panel features the sun, moon, and a sage worshipping a Shivalinga, making this an extra special inscribed hero stone.Tourism Minister H.K. Patil's efforts are the driving force behind Lakkundi's global recognition. His dream is to get Lakkundi a World Heritage tag. 'Thanks to his special interest, exploration and conservation work is happening on a war footing,' says Siddalingeshwara Patil, a member of the Lakkundi Development Authority.Lakkundi is now more than just Gadag's pride; it's a major player on India's cultural map. 'Every stone here tells a story, inviting tourists and researchers. The more we dig, the deeper the history we find,' said Tourism and District-in-charge Minister H.K. Patil.'We used to look at Lakkundi in a completely different way. Now, the whole world is watching,' said Nargund MLA C.C. Patil. He added that history experts from India and abroad are visiting for research, and Lakkundi has everything it takes to make it to the UNESCO list.Lakkundi is home to some of India's finest artifacts, and they are being carefully catalogued. The big hope now is to build an open museum here that's even better than Warangal's. The public wants a museum that gives visitors a truly special experience and a real feel for history.