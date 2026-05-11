Giriraj Singh Defends PM's 'Seven Appeals', Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" urging citizens to adopt responsible consumption habits amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, and hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Prime Minister's remarks.

Speaking to ANI here, Giriraj Singh said the country has historically responded positively whenever the Prime Minister has called upon citizens to contribute during challenging times. "The Prime Minister has issued an appeal to the nation...During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi appealed to the people to stay indoors; did that amount to imprisoning people in their homes? Whenever such a call to action has been issued, the nation has stepped forward, driven by a spirit of patriotism...I am confident that the people will heed the Prime Minister's appeal and follow his guidance. And when that happens, you will see the truth, Rahul Gandhi: you simply do not understand the true pulse of this nation," he said.

Rahul Gandhi terms appeals 'proofs of failure'

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi's "seven appeals" made during his address in Secunderabad on Sunday, where the Prime Minister urged people to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, adopt natural farming practices, and minimise fuel usage to help the country cope with global economic pressures caused by international conflicts.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi termed the Prime Minister's appeals as "proofs of failure" and accused the government of shifting responsibility onto citizens. "Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons - these are proofs of failure," Gandhi said.

PM's 'Economic Self-Defence' Push

Prime Minister Modi, however, framed the appeals as part of a broader effort towards "economic self-defence" and national resilience amid disruptions in global supply chains and rising fuel prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. He stressed that patriotism today also means responsible living and making conscious consumption choices that help strengthen the country's economy and reduce dependence on imports. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)