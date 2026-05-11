Kiara Advani Celebrates 'Extra Special' First Mother's Day With Saraayah

Kiara Advani's First Mother's Day Celebration

Actor Kiara Advani marked a major personal milestone as she celebrated her very first Mother's Day on May 10, 2026, months after welcoming daughter Saraayah Malhotra in July 2025. Calling the occasion "extra special," the actor shared intimate moments from the family celebration with fans on social media.

The day began with a sweet surprise from her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who took over the kitchen and prepared homemade chocolate pancakes for breakfast. Kiara also shared that the celebration included "extra cuddles" from baby Saraayah, along with a series of cakes as the family spent quality time together.

Kiara also paid tribute to her mother, Genevieve Advani, sharing a smiling photograph with her and expressing gratitude for mothers everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the Professional Front: 'Toxic'

On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.

'Toxic' Release Postponed After Global Response

The makers recently announced that the film's release has been postponed and it will no longer arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was initially slated for a March 19 release before being shifted to June 4. A revised release date is yet to be announced.

According to the makers, the decision was taken after the film was showcased at CinemaCon and reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.

"There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," a part of Yash's statement read.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)