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Experts At BIOCOM 2026, Held Today At Graphic Era Deemed University, Maintain That Conservation Of Seeds Are Essential For The Environment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Experts at Graphic Era said that promoting sustainable agriculture and preserving traditional seed heritage is extremely important for maintaining ecological balance. They added that this initiative would also prove to be a significant step toward ensuring food security for future generations.
Addressing the valedictory session of the international conference 'BIOCOM 2026' held today at Graphic Era Deemed University, the Chief Guest, Additional Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Uttarakhand, Ruchi Mohan Rayal, said that adopting innovation and modern technologies along with preserving traditional food systems is the need of the hour to ensure sustainable nutrition and food security. Director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Dr. Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, and Uttarakhand's 'Seed Man' Vijay Jardhari also addressed the conference.
The conference was jointly organized by the Department of Biosciences and the Department of Hospitality Management of Graphic Era Deemed University. Head of the Department of Biosciences Dr. Manu Pant, Head of the Hospitality Management Department Dr. Amar Dabral, along with faculty members and students, were present on the occasion.
Addressing the valedictory session of the international conference 'BIOCOM 2026' held today at Graphic Era Deemed University, the Chief Guest, Additional Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Uttarakhand, Ruchi Mohan Rayal, said that adopting innovation and modern technologies along with preserving traditional food systems is the need of the hour to ensure sustainable nutrition and food security. Director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Dr. Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, and Uttarakhand's 'Seed Man' Vijay Jardhari also addressed the conference.
The conference was jointly organized by the Department of Biosciences and the Department of Hospitality Management of Graphic Era Deemed University. Head of the Department of Biosciences Dr. Manu Pant, Head of the Hospitality Management Department Dr. Amar Dabral, along with faculty members and students, were present on the occasion.
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