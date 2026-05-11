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Trump to Confront Xi Over Beijing's Support for Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to lean hard on Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's continued bankrolling of Iran's oil-dependent economy during a landmark two-day state visit to China beginning this week, a White House official confirmed Sunday.
"I would expect the president to apply pressure, and as you said, he has done so before," the official told reporters on a conference call, speaking anonymously ahead of the trip.
The remarks pointed to a raft of sanctions the Trump administration has already leveled at Chinese entities caught purchasing Iranian crude — a measure that has so far failed to alter Beijing's behavior. China remains the dominant buyer of Iranian oil by a vast margin, absorbing 90% of Tehran's total crude exports, according to data compiled by the Windward maritime intelligence group.
Beijing has not only ignored Washington's penalties but actively pushed back. Earlier this month, Chinese authorities instructed domestic companies to disregard US sanctions targeting five Chinese refineries accused of facilitating the Iranian oil trade — issuing a so-called "blocking order," an exceptionally rare legal instrument deployed to neutralize foreign regulatory reach.
Trump has confronted Xi directly on Iran across multiple phone calls held during the ongoing, currently stalemated conflict — a war operating under an open-ended truce the US president extended last month. The White House official said Trump has consistently pressed Xi over "the revenue that China provides" to Iran, as well as Beijing's supply of dual-use goods, components, and "potential weapons exports."
"I expect that conversation to continue. I think you've seen some actions, meaning sanctions, coming out from the US side, just in the last few days, that I'm sure will be part of that conversation," the official added.
Wednesday Arrival Marks Historic Return
Wednesday's trip will mark the first visit by a sitting US president to China since Trump himself made the journey during his first term in 2017. The two leaders last came face-to-face in October in South Korea.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly outlined a packed diplomatic schedule: Trump touches down in Beijing on Wednesday evening, with a formal welcome ceremony and bilateral session with Xi set for Thursday morning. The two leaders will then tour the historic Temple of Heaven together before attending a state banquet.
Friday's agenda includes a tea meeting, bilateral discussions, and a working lunch ahead of Trump's departure.
Trade architecture will also dominate the agenda, with both sides expected to advance discussions on establishing a US-China board of trade and a board of investment.
"The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country," Kelly said. "These agreements will further rebalance trade with China, while putting American workers, farmers and families first and safeguarding US economic strengths in national security."
Xi is separately anticipated to make a reciprocal visit to Washington later this year, though no date has been confirmed.
"I would expect the president to apply pressure, and as you said, he has done so before," the official told reporters on a conference call, speaking anonymously ahead of the trip.
The remarks pointed to a raft of sanctions the Trump administration has already leveled at Chinese entities caught purchasing Iranian crude — a measure that has so far failed to alter Beijing's behavior. China remains the dominant buyer of Iranian oil by a vast margin, absorbing 90% of Tehran's total crude exports, according to data compiled by the Windward maritime intelligence group.
Beijing has not only ignored Washington's penalties but actively pushed back. Earlier this month, Chinese authorities instructed domestic companies to disregard US sanctions targeting five Chinese refineries accused of facilitating the Iranian oil trade — issuing a so-called "blocking order," an exceptionally rare legal instrument deployed to neutralize foreign regulatory reach.
Trump has confronted Xi directly on Iran across multiple phone calls held during the ongoing, currently stalemated conflict — a war operating under an open-ended truce the US president extended last month. The White House official said Trump has consistently pressed Xi over "the revenue that China provides" to Iran, as well as Beijing's supply of dual-use goods, components, and "potential weapons exports."
"I expect that conversation to continue. I think you've seen some actions, meaning sanctions, coming out from the US side, just in the last few days, that I'm sure will be part of that conversation," the official added.
Wednesday Arrival Marks Historic Return
Wednesday's trip will mark the first visit by a sitting US president to China since Trump himself made the journey during his first term in 2017. The two leaders last came face-to-face in October in South Korea.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly outlined a packed diplomatic schedule: Trump touches down in Beijing on Wednesday evening, with a formal welcome ceremony and bilateral session with Xi set for Thursday morning. The two leaders will then tour the historic Temple of Heaven together before attending a state banquet.
Friday's agenda includes a tea meeting, bilateral discussions, and a working lunch ahead of Trump's departure.
Trade architecture will also dominate the agenda, with both sides expected to advance discussions on establishing a US-China board of trade and a board of investment.
"The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country," Kelly said. "These agreements will further rebalance trade with China, while putting American workers, farmers and families first and safeguarding US economic strengths in national security."
Xi is separately anticipated to make a reciprocal visit to Washington later this year, though no date has been confirmed.
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