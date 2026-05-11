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Germany's Defense Minister Arrives In Kyiv

Germany's Defense Minister Arrives In Kyiv


2026-05-11 02:35:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by dpa.

“German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kiev,” the report said.

It is noted that the purpose of his visit is to hold talks on expanding defense industry cooperation with Ukraine.

Pistorius' previous visit to the Ukrainian capital took place on June 12 last year.

Read also: Russia-Ukraine war changes Germany 's strategic culture, Bundeswehr general says

As reported by Ukrinform, in April, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that Germany sign an agreement on drones.

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