Berlin Hosts Concert Marking 103 Years Since Birth Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

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A musical event dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijani statehood and National Leader, was held in Berlin, the capital of Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund under the State Committee, the Ministry of Culture, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, spoke about Heydar Aliyev's exceptional contributions to preserving and strengthening Azerbaijan's independence and shaping its traditions of statehood. He noted that, thanks to Aliyev's foresight, stability was restored in Azerbaijan, state institutions were reinforced, and the foundations for the country's future development were laid. Through his prudent foreign policy, Azerbaijan became a reliable partner of the international community.

Speakers at the event also emphasized that the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty under President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled one of Heydar Aliyev's greatest aspirations.

Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, Akram Abdullayev, highlighted Heydar Aliyev's outstanding services in strengthening statehood, safeguarding national interests, and enhancing Azerbaijan's international standing. He underlined that the development of relations with Germany occupied a special place in the National Leader's strategic vision, noting that Azerbaijan–Germany cooperation continues successfully today in the fields of economy, education, innovation, and cultural-humanitarian exchange.

The event continued with a concert program. The performance of “Elegy” and other musical compositions dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, performed by People's Artist Faiq Sujaddinov, captivated the audience. A solo performance by People's Artist Alikhan Samedov on the balaban left a particularly lasting impression.

A concert program featuring mugham and folk songs performed by the“Simurgh” mugham ensemble was met with great interest and sustained applause. Performances by Honored Artists Shola Safaralieva and Mirelam Mirelamov further delighted the audience.

The musical atmosphere of the evening was enriched by performances from Honored Artist Kamran Karimov (nagara), Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Anar Valizade (balaban), Zaki Valiyev (tar), Idris Huseynov (ud), and Vasif Huseyn (piano).