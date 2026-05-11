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Trump Rejects Iran's Response to U.S. Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump publicly rebuffed Tehran's answer to the latest American peace overture Sunday, declaring the response wholly insufficient and signaling fresh turbulence in fragile diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict.
"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
The outburst followed reports by Iranian state media that Tehran had formally transmitted its reply through Pakistani intermediaries earlier that day. "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today," an Iranian news agency reported.
A state broadcaster added that Tehran's response centered on halting American and Israeli military campaigns across all fronts — with particular emphasis on Lebanon — and securing the safety of maritime shipping lanes.
On the Lebanese front, hostilities have persisted despite a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Lebanon on April 17 and subsequently extended through mid-May. Israeli forces have continued conducting daily strikes inside Lebanon while exchanging fire with Hezbollah.
The broader conflict traces back to February 28, when coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a sweeping Iranian counter-offensive targeting Israel and US Gulf allies, along with the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-mediated ceasefire took hold on April 8, but subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without a durable deal. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely, creating diplomatic space for talks toward a permanent resolution — space that now appears increasingly strained.
"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
The outburst followed reports by Iranian state media that Tehran had formally transmitted its reply through Pakistani intermediaries earlier that day. "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today," an Iranian news agency reported.
A state broadcaster added that Tehran's response centered on halting American and Israeli military campaigns across all fronts — with particular emphasis on Lebanon — and securing the safety of maritime shipping lanes.
On the Lebanese front, hostilities have persisted despite a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Lebanon on April 17 and subsequently extended through mid-May. Israeli forces have continued conducting daily strikes inside Lebanon while exchanging fire with Hezbollah.
The broader conflict traces back to February 28, when coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a sweeping Iranian counter-offensive targeting Israel and US Gulf allies, along with the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-mediated ceasefire took hold on April 8, but subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without a durable deal. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely, creating diplomatic space for talks toward a permanent resolution — space that now appears increasingly strained.
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