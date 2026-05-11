'Better Join Me': PM Modi's Jovial Dig As Revanth Reddy Seeks Support For Telangana

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's witty response to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has gone viral on social media after the latter sought expeditious clearance of the state's development initiatives. Revanth Reddy, who first spoke at the event, recalled the 'Gujarat Model' of development when Narendra Modi was the chief minister and Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.

Like Gujarat Model, he said, the people of Telangana expect PM Modi to realise their development aspirations through a "Telangana Model" to help the state become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

"For that, you should give your blessings to Telangana, like how Manmohan Singh ji supported you. Then, we can make progress," he said.

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.5 QUESTIONS1What did Telangana CM Revanth Reddy request from PM Modi regarding state development?⌵

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy requested PM Modi's support and blessings for Telangana's development initiatives, aiming for a 'Telangana Model' to achieve economic goals. He specifically sought expeditious clearance for projects like the Musi River rejuvenation, Metro Rail expansion, and the Hyderabad–Machilipatnam express highway.

2How did PM Modi respond to Revanth Reddy's request for support for Telangana?⌵

PM Modi responded jovially, inviting Revanth Reddy to 'join me' in the development journey. He offered to provide central support similar to what Gujarat received during Manmohan Singh's tenure but cautioned that Telangana might receive less if it didn't align with his approach.

3What economic aspirations does Telangana have for its future?⌵

Telangana aspires to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. This vision is part of the 'Telangana Model' of development that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hopes to realize with central government support.

4What are PM Modi's appeals to citizens regarding economic conservation?⌵

PM Modi has appealed to citizens to conserve resources by reviving work-from-home, using petrol and diesel with restraint, preferring public transport, adopting carpooling, delaying non-essential foreign travel, and avoiding unnecessary gold purchases.

5Why did PM Modi make appeals for economic conservation?⌵

These appeals were made to cushion India from soaring energy costs amid global uncertainties like the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices. The measures aim to reduce India's dependence on imported fuel and protect the economy from global disruptions.

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Requesting two-hour meeting with PM Modi to clear Telangana's pending projects, Revanth Reddy listed all that needed a go-ahead – Musi River rejuvenation project, Metro Rail expansion, and the proposed 12-lane Hyderabad–Machilipatnam express highway.

“[Union Ministers] Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar keep saying that Modi ji is a large-hearted person. Our only appeal is to show your large-heartedness towards Telangana,” he said.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi referred to Revanth Reddy's remarks that there should be no politics in development and said he too would avoid political comments and invited him to join him in the development journey.

He said,“I would tell Revanth ji that I am ready to give you as much as the Centre gave Gujarat during the 10-year rule when Manmohan Singh was PM. But as per my understanding, I must also tell you this: the moment I do that, what you are receiving now may become half. You will not be able to reach where you want to reach. That is why it is better you join me.”

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Noting that it is not wrong for different parties to govern different states in a democracy, he stressed that the development of states is as important as the development of the nation.

He said national development is not possible without the development of states and called for collective efforts to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) 2047.

The PM also said India is implementing reforms at a rapid pace and building modern infrastructure.

He assured every family in Telangana that the Centre will continue to work "with greater speed to realise your dreams."

(With agency inputs)