Chinese Consulate In Kolkata Again Cautions Nationals Against Illegal India Entry From Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) Following the recent detention of a Chinese national by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for illegally entering India from Nepal, the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata has once again advised its nationals to strictly avoid inadvertently crossing into Indian territory without valid travel documents.

In a statement issued on Monday, the consulate reminded Chinese nationals that they must obtain an Indian visa before entering India.

It noted that the Nepal-India border is an open border with relatively few boundary markers, increasing the risk of accidental crossings, particularly for Chinese nationals travelling in Nepal's border areas. Without a valid Indian visa, they may face detention by Indian border troops or police, it said.

The consulate further warned that India imposes severe penalties on illegal entrants. Regardless of whether the entry is intentional or accidental, anyone found to have entered illegally will be detained and handed over to judicial authorities, facing prison sentences of two to eight years and fines, with bail being difficult to obtain.

According to the statement, the consulate urged Chinese nationals in Nepal to take this issue seriously, avoid travelling to areas near the India-Nepal border, and refrain from taking chances or following local guides, to avoid unnecessary serious consequences and personal losses.

The consulate further reminded Chinese nationals that, even with a valid Indian visa, they must obtain written permission from Indian authorities before traveling to a restricted area.

The consulate also reminded Chinese nationals that they must leave India before their visas expire and not overstay. Otherwise, they will be held fully responsible for any legal consequences.

The directive was issued days after a Chinese national attempting to enter India without valid travel documents was arrested near the Jogbani check post along the India-Nepal border in Araria district of Bihar.

Janardan Mishra, Commandant of the SSB 56 Battalion, told media persons that the man has been identified as Zhou Huan (41), a resident of Hunan province in China. He was intercepted during routine surveillance.