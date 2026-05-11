PM Modi Participates In Somnath Ceremonies, Massive Turnout For 'Amrut Mahotsav'

MENAFN - IANS) Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, marking 75 years since the inauguration of the reconstructed Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The celebrations at the historic Somnath Temple commemorated the temple's restoration and its inauguration by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951.

Ahead of the religious ceremonies, PM Modi held a roadshow in Somnath after arriving from Jamnagar, where he had stayed overnight following his arrival in Gujarat on Sunday night.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present at the roadshow.

Thousands of people gathered along the nearly 1.5-km route from the helipad to Veer Hamirji Circle near the temple to welcome the Prime Minister.

Supporters waved flags and raised slogans as his convoy passed through the area, while artists from several states, including West Bengal, performed traditional cultural dances at designated points along the route.

The Prime Minister later joined the ceremonies at the temple complex, where special rituals and prayers were organised as part of the celebrations.

A Kumbhabhishek ceremony was conducted using holy water brought from 11 sacred pilgrimage sites across the country.

Ceremonial flag hoisting and traditional religious rites were also held amid Vedic chants and devotional prayers.

PM Modi performed rituals, including jal abhishek, dhwaj puja and maha puja at the temple.

Flower petals were also showered on the temple from helicopters during the ceremonies.

The temple premises were extensively decorated for the occasion, with large numbers of devotees and dignitaries attending the event.

Security arrangements were tightened across the district in view of the Prime Minister's visit and the expected public turnout.

The Somnath Temple, located on the Arabian Sea coast in Prabhas Patan, holds significant religious importance in Hindu tradition and is regarded as a symbol of faith and cultural heritage.

The current celebrations have been organised to mark 75 years since the reconstructed temple was formally inaugurated after independence.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public gathering at Sadbhavana Ground in Somnath.