India's World Squash C'ships Campaign Ends With Chotrani's Loss To World No. 1 Asal

MENAFN - IANS) Giza, May 11 (IANS) India's challenge at the World Squash Championships ended after Veer Chotrani went down to Egyptian world No 1 and defending champion Mostafa Asal in the men's second round here at Golf Central Palm Hills.

World No. 45 Chotrani lost 5-11, 2-11, 4-11, which ended the Indian challenge at the Worlds following first-round losses to compatriots Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar.

“Veer and I have played a lot together before and I'm pleased to see him here, playing his best squash. We've played a lot in juniors before, we played in the World Juniors as well. We always train in New York together. Veer is one of the players that can catch you off at any moment in time, so I'm really happy to get the win," Asal told the PSA Tour website.

"I'm glad to have Jimbo here with me, as well as Haitham Effat and my uncle in my corner, it's the biggest tournament of the year, we're taking it match by match, and I'm ready for the next match," the Egyptian added.

India's campaign had ended in the second round at last year's World Championships in Chicago too. India are yet to win a medal in singles events at the World Squash Championships to date.

Elsewhere, No. 2 seed and 2019 World Championship runner-up Paul Coll is also through after he took apart France's Baptiste Masotti, winning in straight games 11-1, 11-7, 11-9, and his third round opponent will be Nathan Lake.

England's Nathan Lake has returned to this stage of the tournament for the first time since 2023 after getting the better of Muhammad Ashab Irfan 3-0 (11-3, 14-12, 12-10).

Egypt's World No.21 Kareem El Torkey also reached the third round after laiming an 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 victory over No.6 seed Victor Crouin.