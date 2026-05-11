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Jordan, Syria Vow to Forge Deeper Ties
(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani held high-level talks Sunday, pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation while coordinating efforts to de-escalate mounting tensions across the Middle East.
The two senior diplomats spoke by phone, with both sides underlining "the continuation of cooperation in the defense and security fields to confront shared challenges," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.
Regional stability featured prominently in the exchange, with both ministers addressing "ways to enhance fraternal relations between the Kingdom and Syria, in addition to efforts to restore calm in the region."
The call also served as an occasion to take stock of progress already made. Safadi and al-Shaibani highlighted "the importance of the practical progress achieved by the two brotherly countries in strengthening relations and institutionalizing cooperation in various fields within the shared vision of building genuine integrated relations that will positively impact Jordan and Syria."
Looking ahead, both officials reaffirmed their dedication to "continuing to work within a pragmatic framework to expand cooperation in economic, trade, investment, and other vital sectors."
On the wider regional picture, the two ministers jointly called for "supporting efforts to end the dangerous escalation in the region and to reach a solution that establishes security and stability based on principles that address all the root causes of the tension, respect international law, the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs."
Safadi used the opportunity to restate Amman's firm stance on Damascus, stressing "Jordan's unwavering support for Syria in its reconstruction process and in protecting its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and condemned Israeli interventions and attacks on its territory and security."
Sunday's exchange builds on tangible diplomatic momentum. This past April, the two nations formalized approximately 10 agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning more than 21 sectors — including energy, water, and education — as part of a broader push to institutionalize and reinvigorate their bilateral partnership.
The two senior diplomats spoke by phone, with both sides underlining "the continuation of cooperation in the defense and security fields to confront shared challenges," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.
Regional stability featured prominently in the exchange, with both ministers addressing "ways to enhance fraternal relations between the Kingdom and Syria, in addition to efforts to restore calm in the region."
The call also served as an occasion to take stock of progress already made. Safadi and al-Shaibani highlighted "the importance of the practical progress achieved by the two brotherly countries in strengthening relations and institutionalizing cooperation in various fields within the shared vision of building genuine integrated relations that will positively impact Jordan and Syria."
Looking ahead, both officials reaffirmed their dedication to "continuing to work within a pragmatic framework to expand cooperation in economic, trade, investment, and other vital sectors."
On the wider regional picture, the two ministers jointly called for "supporting efforts to end the dangerous escalation in the region and to reach a solution that establishes security and stability based on principles that address all the root causes of the tension, respect international law, the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs."
Safadi used the opportunity to restate Amman's firm stance on Damascus, stressing "Jordan's unwavering support for Syria in its reconstruction process and in protecting its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and condemned Israeli interventions and attacks on its territory and security."
Sunday's exchange builds on tangible diplomatic momentum. This past April, the two nations formalized approximately 10 agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning more than 21 sectors — including energy, water, and education — as part of a broader push to institutionalize and reinvigorate their bilateral partnership.
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