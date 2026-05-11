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Storytellers 101 Communications Appoints Akshat Jain as Managing Director
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Mumbai, 11th May 2026: Storytellers 101 Communications has announced the appointment of Akshat Jain as Managing Director, strengthening the agency's leadership team as it enters its next phase of growth and expansion.
Akshat brings with him close to two decades of experience in strategic communications, reputation management and media relations across the automotive, corporate, FMCG and consumer sectors. Over the years, he has worked with leading b ands including Tata Motors, Yamaha, Jaguar Land Rover, Jeep, FIAT, Kinetic Green, Simple Energy, Castrol and Gre ves Cotton, among others.
Prior to joining Storytellers 101, Akshat served as Vice President at Weber Shandwick India, where he led key mobility and corporate mandates over an eight-and-a-half-year tenure with the agency. During this period, he played an instrumental role in shaping integrated communication strategies, leadership positioning, product launches, crisis communication and reputation management initiatives for some of India's most recognised brands. Before Weber Shandwick, he worked with Perfect Relations and Allied Blenders & Distillers, building expertise across corporate communications, crisis management and media engagement.
At Storytellers 101, Akshat will focus on strengthening the agency's communications capabilities, scaling integrated mandates, mentoring teams and driving growth across emerging and high-impact sectors.
Commenting on the appointment, Leon De Souza, Founder & CEO, Storytellers 101 Communications, said "Storytellers 101 has grown steadily over the past 12 years, and bringing Akshat on board is an important step in strengthening our senior leadership team. His experience will further add depth to the agency as we continue to grow. We are excited to have him with us, and this is also part of a larger plan to bring in more senior industry talent in the near future. "
Devendra Singh, COO, Storytellers 101 Communications, adde , "Akshat has built strong knowledge of the communications ecosystem across sectors over the years, and we are happy to have him on board. As we look at expanding into new verticals, his experience will be key in further strengthening our communications capabilities and ensuring we continue to build on the strong foundation we have created."
Speaking on his new ro e, Akshat Jain, Managing Director, Storytellers 101 Communications, s id, "What excited me most about Storytellers 101 is its entrepreneurial energy, creative mindset and strong focus on impactful storytelling. The communications landscape today demands authenticity, agility and culturally relevant narratives, and that is something the agency strongly believes in. I look forward to working closely with Leon and the team to build meaningful communication strategies, nurture talent and create impactful stories that drive both brand reputation and business growth."
Akshat brings with him close to two decades of experience in strategic communications, reputation management and media relations across the automotive, corporate, FMCG and consumer sectors. Over the years, he has worked with leading b ands including Tata Motors, Yamaha, Jaguar Land Rover, Jeep, FIAT, Kinetic Green, Simple Energy, Castrol and Gre ves Cotton, among others.
Prior to joining Storytellers 101, Akshat served as Vice President at Weber Shandwick India, where he led key mobility and corporate mandates over an eight-and-a-half-year tenure with the agency. During this period, he played an instrumental role in shaping integrated communication strategies, leadership positioning, product launches, crisis communication and reputation management initiatives for some of India's most recognised brands. Before Weber Shandwick, he worked with Perfect Relations and Allied Blenders & Distillers, building expertise across corporate communications, crisis management and media engagement.
At Storytellers 101, Akshat will focus on strengthening the agency's communications capabilities, scaling integrated mandates, mentoring teams and driving growth across emerging and high-impact sectors.
Commenting on the appointment, Leon De Souza, Founder & CEO, Storytellers 101 Communications, said "Storytellers 101 has grown steadily over the past 12 years, and bringing Akshat on board is an important step in strengthening our senior leadership team. His experience will further add depth to the agency as we continue to grow. We are excited to have him with us, and this is also part of a larger plan to bring in more senior industry talent in the near future. "
Devendra Singh, COO, Storytellers 101 Communications, adde , "Akshat has built strong knowledge of the communications ecosystem across sectors over the years, and we are happy to have him on board. As we look at expanding into new verticals, his experience will be key in further strengthening our communications capabilities and ensuring we continue to build on the strong foundation we have created."
Speaking on his new ro e, Akshat Jain, Managing Director, Storytellers 101 Communications, s id, "What excited me most about Storytellers 101 is its entrepreneurial energy, creative mindset and strong focus on impactful storytelling. The communications landscape today demands authenticity, agility and culturally relevant narratives, and that is something the agency strongly believes in. I look forward to working closely with Leon and the team to build meaningful communication strategies, nurture talent and create impactful stories that drive both brand reputation and business growth."
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