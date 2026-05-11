Foreign Minister, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Ties, Efforts To Restore Regional Calm

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al Shaibani on Sunday discussed ways to enhance relations between Jordan and Syria, and efforts aimed at restoring regional calm.

During a phone call, the two ministers stressed the importance of the practical progress achieved by the two countries in boosting relations and institutionalising cooperation across various sectors within the framework of a shared vision to build genuine integrative ties that positively reflect on Jordan and Syria, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Shaibani reviewed the steps taken to implement the outcomes of the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, hosted by the Kingdom on April 12, reiterating continued efforts through a practical approach to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, investment and other vital sectors.

They also highlighted continued cooperation in the defence and security fields to address common challenges.

The two ministers stressed support for efforts aimed at ending the dangerous escalation in the region and reaching a solution that consolidates security and stability on foundations that guarantee addressing all previous causes of tension, respecting international law, state sovereignty, and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's absolute support for Syria in the reconstruction process and in protecting its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial unity, while condemning the Israeli attacks on Syria.