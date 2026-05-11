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Indonesia Recovers All Victims of Volcanic Eruption

Indonesia Recovers All Victims of Volcanic Eruption


2026-05-11 02:22:39
(MENAFN) Indonesia has confirmed that the bodies of all individuals previously reported missing after a volcanic eruption have been recovered, according to state-run media reports on Sunday.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said search and rescue teams found two additional bodies, following the earlier recovery of an Indonesian woman, bringing the total death toll to three, as reported by a news agency.

“With the discovery of the other two victims, all victims previously declared missing have been found,” said BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center head Abdul Muhari.

Officials identified the victims as two foreign nationals, both men aged 30 and 27. Authorities also confirmed that the joint search and rescue operation has now been concluded.

The eruption occurred on Mount Dukono on Halmahera Island on Friday, sending a massive ash and smoke plume approximately 10 kilometers into the air.

Fifteen people survived the incident, including seven Singaporeans and eight Indonesians, according to officials.

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