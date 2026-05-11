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Iran Sends Response to US Proposal on Ending War via Pakistan Mediators

Iran Sends Response to US Proposal on Ending War via Pakistan Mediators


2026-05-11 02:21:17
(MENAFN) Iran has delivered its response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war, passing it through Pakistani mediators, according to Iranian news agency on Sunday.

The agency said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediators today,” adding that future discussions would focus on efforts to end the regional conflict. However, no details were provided regarding the content of Tehran’s reply.

An Iranian broadcaster reported that the response centers on ending what it described as the war imposed by the US and Israel across multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon, while also addressing the security of maritime shipping routes.

Citing a source reported by a media outlet, the response also emphasizes guarantees that Iran would not face renewed attacks under any future political agreement.

The proposal reportedly includes calls for the lifting of US sanctions and suggests that Iran would retain oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington meets certain commitments.

The source added that Tehran is also prioritizing an immediate end to the naval blockade imposed after the preliminary understanding was reached.

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