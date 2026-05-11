WHOOP Expands Health Platform With On-Demand Clinician Access And New AI Features

New updates introduce a more personalized, data-driven member experience-bridging the gap between continuous biometrics, real-world context, and clinical insight

Boston, MA – May 8th, 2026 – WHOO, the human performance company, today announced a new suite of health and AI-driven enhancements and feature updates across the WHOOP memberships, marking a major step forward in its evolution into an intelligent health platform. These updates deepen the company's commitment to delivering highly personalized, accurate, and actionable insights. They signal the company's expansion beyond performance optimization into clinical-grade health support.

“WHOOP is a membership, and we take that seriously,” said Ed Baker, Chief Product Officer of WHOOP.“We're always asking how we can deliver more value to our members, and these upcoming features are some of the most meaningful we've ever built, from bringing clinician support directly into the app to advancing our AI coaching to be more personal and actionable than ever.”

WHOOP is entering the clinical health space with the introduction of live, on-demand video consultations with a licensed clinician. Launching in the United States this summer, this feature enables members to connect directly with clinicians within the WHOOP app, bridging the gap between biometric data collection and expert interpretation. Unlike traditional healthcare experiences that rely on brief, episodic snapshots, these consultations begin with a comprehensive understanding of the member's health, powered by months of continuous data and, when available, bloodwork and medical history.

To further enhance this experience WHOOP will now support Electronic Health Record (EHR) syncing. In partnership with HealthEx, members will be able to securely access clinical history – including diagnoses, medications, and procedures – directly within the app. This added layer of context further enhances the ability to deliver precise, individualized recommendations.

Combined with their existing data, members gain a deeper understanding of how medications, conditions, and procedures impact recovery, strain, and overall performance. This integration eliminates the need for manual tracking or fragmented systems, replacing them with a seamless, secure experience built directly into the WHOOP platform.

Together, these advancements represent a significant step toward a more connected health ecosystem where performance data and clinical insight work in tandem to inform better outcomes.

WHOOP has also announced the launch of two meaningful AI advancements: My Memory and Proactive Check-Ins. My Memory provides members with a centralized place to view, manage, and shape the WHOOP A.I. layer and personalized coaching. Members can add, edit, or delete personal context, ensuring that insights reflect real-world circumstances and evolving goals.

Building on these memories, Proactive Check-Ins deliver timely, personalized recommendations, whether that's prioritizing sleep ahead of a key event or adjusting training based on travel. This guidance surfaces at the right moment, without requiring manual input.

The WHOOP Journal has also been redesigned to fit naturally into how members already track their habits. Members can now log behaviors, supplements, and life events by voice or text, with WHOOP AI suggesting new items based on patterns it detects in their data. Behavior Trends visualize how those behaviors influence Recovery over time, helping members see which habits are working and which aren't.

Together, these features create a persistent context layer that enables more intuitive, responsive coaching, without requiring members to repeat themselves or restart conversations.

Deeper integrations with applications you already use to train and connect with your community Ongoing improvements to the heart rate algorithm -making everything on WHOOP even more accurate across activities and daily wear Improvements to workout auto-detection - more accurately picking up and classifying activities without the need for manual tracking Addition of Strength Trainer trends and personal records as well as a better activity tracking experience

The memberships' product roadmap includes continued investment in both AI and core performance capabilities, with several enhancements on the horizon:

As WHOOP continues to evolve, the focus remains clear: delivering a deeply personalized, highly accurate, and increasingly actionable health experience. By combining AI, continuous data, and clinical insight, WHOOP is redefining what it means to understand and improve human performance.

To learn more about WHOOP, please visit .

-ENDS-

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $950 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoo and connect with WHOOP on Instagra, , Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTub.