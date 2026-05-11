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South Korea Shares Findings with Iran on Vessel Blast Probe
(MENAFN) South Korea has briefed Iran’s ambassador on the results of an investigation into a recent fire and explosion aboard a South Korean-operated ship in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a media outet.
A seven-member investigative team concluded that the HMM NAMU was hit by two separate projectiles, which caused the explosion and subsequent fire on Monday.
The vessel, operated by HMM Co., had 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals. Authorities confirmed that all crew members were safe.
Following the incident, the ship was towed to a port in Dubai on Friday for inspection, and a special government team was deployed to examine the damage and determine the cause.
In a statement, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said “The investigation confirmed that unidentified airborne objects struck the stern of the HMM (vessel).” It added that the two impacts occurred roughly one minute apart.
Officials said the exact nature and size of the objects could not yet be determined due to “limitations” in the investigation, noting that further analysis of debris collected from the site will continue.
A seven-member investigative team concluded that the HMM NAMU was hit by two separate projectiles, which caused the explosion and subsequent fire on Monday.
The vessel, operated by HMM Co., had 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals. Authorities confirmed that all crew members were safe.
Following the incident, the ship was towed to a port in Dubai on Friday for inspection, and a special government team was deployed to examine the damage and determine the cause.
In a statement, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said “The investigation confirmed that unidentified airborne objects struck the stern of the HMM (vessel).” It added that the two impacts occurred roughly one minute apart.
Officials said the exact nature and size of the objects could not yet be determined due to “limitations” in the investigation, noting that further analysis of debris collected from the site will continue.
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