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Hezbollah Carries Out 24 Attacks on Israeli Forces in S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced early Monday that it had executed 24 separate strikes against Israeli military positions, personnel, and equipment across southern Lebanon within a single 24-hour period.
The group said the offensive operations targeted Israeli troop concentrations, Merkava tanks, D9 bulldozers, military hardware, and newly erected command centers spread across multiple border flashpoints — including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf, and Naqoura.
Hezbollah said the strikes were carried out using explosive drones, rocket volleys, artillery fire, and guided missiles, claiming "confirmed hits" across several of the attacks.
The group framed the operations as a direct response to what it described as persistent Israeli violations of the existing ceasefire and ongoing attacks against civilians and villages throughout southern Lebanon.
Late Sunday, air raid sirens activated across multiple communities in Israel's Upper Galilee for the second time within hours, triggered by reports of drone infiltration from Lebanese territory, Israeli media reported. The Israeli army confirmed its air force had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" launched from Lebanon following the siren activations, characterizing the episode as "another violation" of the ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah.
The flare-up comes despite a ceasefire formally in place since April 17 — later extended through mid-May — under which Israeli forces have nonetheless continued conducting daily strikes inside Lebanon and sustaining fire exchanges with Hezbollah.
Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, which intensified from March 2 in the immediate aftermath of the Iran conflict that erupted in late February, has claimed 2,846 lives, wounded 8,693 others, and driven more than one million people from their homes. Israel continues to hold a self-declared buffer zone on Lebanese soil.
The US is scheduled to host peace negotiations between both parties on May 14–15 in Washington, DC.
The group said the offensive operations targeted Israeli troop concentrations, Merkava tanks, D9 bulldozers, military hardware, and newly erected command centers spread across multiple border flashpoints — including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf, and Naqoura.
Hezbollah said the strikes were carried out using explosive drones, rocket volleys, artillery fire, and guided missiles, claiming "confirmed hits" across several of the attacks.
The group framed the operations as a direct response to what it described as persistent Israeli violations of the existing ceasefire and ongoing attacks against civilians and villages throughout southern Lebanon.
Late Sunday, air raid sirens activated across multiple communities in Israel's Upper Galilee for the second time within hours, triggered by reports of drone infiltration from Lebanese territory, Israeli media reported. The Israeli army confirmed its air force had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" launched from Lebanon following the siren activations, characterizing the episode as "another violation" of the ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah.
The flare-up comes despite a ceasefire formally in place since April 17 — later extended through mid-May — under which Israeli forces have nonetheless continued conducting daily strikes inside Lebanon and sustaining fire exchanges with Hezbollah.
Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, which intensified from March 2 in the immediate aftermath of the Iran conflict that erupted in late February, has claimed 2,846 lives, wounded 8,693 others, and driven more than one million people from their homes. Israel continues to hold a self-declared buffer zone on Lebanese soil.
The US is scheduled to host peace negotiations between both parties on May 14–15 in Washington, DC.
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