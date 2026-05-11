Space42 Appoints Skylo To Power Standards-Based Direct-To-Device Connectivity Through Its Geostationary Satellite, Thuraya-4

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carrier-grade NTN integration with Space42's next-generation mobile communications satellite Thuraya-4 brings seamless mobile-satellite convergence

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, today announced a strategic partnership with Skylo Technologies, a leading global non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider, to deliver standards-based direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity through its geostationary satellite, Thuraya-4.

The companies have already demonstrated what this means in practice: a bi-directional, real-time voice call completed over Thuraya-4, no modified SIM and no changes to existing operator core infrastructure. Technology integration between Skylo's 3GPP-compliant NTN platform and Thuraya-4 is complete, confirming the service is ready for commercial deployment.

For carriers, the partnership delivers an integrated extension of their existing network architecture rather than an overlay or experimental add-on. Devices authenticate through the same SIM and identity framework, preserving the operator relationship while expanding coverage into rural, maritime, and remote regions. For end users, it means staying connected in places that previously had no coverage at all.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said, "This partnership advances Space42's strategy to become a global NTN leader, extending Thuraya-4's reach through an interoperable connectivity layer that enables satellite and terrestrial networks to function as one unified system. The impact is immediately meaningful for the people and communities who depend on reliable connectivity, delivering resilient, carrier-grade coverage to enterprises, governments, and mobile operators across remote and underserved regions, on infrastructure built on 3GPP standards and designed for long-term scale."

Parthsarathi Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO at Skylo, said, "The integration work is complete, and the service is ready to go live. Space42's decision to select Skylo's standards-based architecture for Thuraya-4 validates what we have built: a carrier-grade connectivity layer where satellites function as a natural extension of mobile networks, not a parallel system. This is what the Standardized Sky looks like in practice."

Commercial deployment will begin across Thuraya-4's coverage footprint, further expanding Skylo's NTN presence across more than 37 countries. The companies are currently working to secure the requisite regulatory approvals and operator agreements across target markets, with deployment expected to follow on a rolling basis as clearances are obtained.

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

ABOUT SKYLO TECHNOLOGIES

Skylo Technologies is the architect of the Standardized Sky, a global approach to satellite connectivity built on shared standards rather than proprietary systems. As a global non-terrestrial network service provider, Skylo enables mobile networks to extend seamlessly beyond terrestrial coverage by orchestrating connectivity between satellites, mobile operators, and device makers using 3GPP standards. Skylo's platform creates a single, interoperable connectivity layer that works across networks, devices, and geographies, allowing satellite to function as a natural extension of mobile networks. Skylo's commercially deployed NTN service supports millions of devices across consumer, enterprise, and IoT use cases, helping ensure connectivity is reliable, efficient, and available wherever it's needed. Skylo is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

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Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements-identified by terms such as“expect,”“will,” or similar-are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

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