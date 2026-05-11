Karnataka: 17-Year-Old Drowns While Swimming With Friends Rescue Teams Search For Body

A 17-year-old boy, Appaji Gowda, drowned while swimming with friends in Bodur village of Karnataka's Koppal district. Firefighters and rescue teams launched a search operation as the incident came under Kushtagi police limits.

Due to the intense summer heat, many people have been visiting rivers and lakes for swimming. Although the water levels in several rivers and lakes have reduced during the month of May, deep pockets of stagnant water still remain in certain areas. Tragic incidents often occur when people enter the water without being aware of these dangerous depths.

In one such incident, a young man lost his life while swimming in Bodur village of Kushtagi taluk in Koppal district. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the village.

Seventeen-year-old Appaji Gowda drowned while swimming with his friends. He had gone to the water along with five others when the incident occurred.

While they were swimming, Appaji Gowda reportedly slipped into a deeper section of the water and drowned. His friends immediately attempted to rescue and revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The incident has left the family and villagers in deep shock and grief.

The tragedy occurred while six friends were swimming together. During the swim, Appaji Gowda suddenly sank into the water, leaving the others in panic. His friends immediately shouted for help after noticing that he had disappeared underwater.

Hearing their cries, the school staff rushed to the spot. The Fire and Emergency Services Department was also alerted without delay. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation in an attempt to trace and rescue the teenager.

Firefighters and rescue personnel are continuing the search for the body of Appaji Gowda, who drowned while swimming. Rescue teams have intensified operations in the water to trace the missing teenager.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kushtagi Police Station, and the police have registered a case in connection with the tragedy.