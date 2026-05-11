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Russia Accuses Ukraine of Violating Trump-Backed Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russia has accused Ukraine of breaching a short-term ceasefire, claiming that thousands of violations were recorded within a single day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday.
In its statement, the ministry said Ukraine carried out 16,071 violations over the past 24 hours during what it described as a three-day truce initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump.
It alleged that Ukrainian forces launched 676 attacks against Russian military positions and conducted 6,331 drone strikes during the same period.
The ministry also said Russian forces intercepted 57 drones and responded to the attacks “in a mirror manner,” without providing further operational details.
The ceasefire timeline stems from Russia’s earlier announcement of a pause in hostilities for May 8–9 in connection with Victory Day commemorations. Trump later proposed extending the ceasefire window to May 9–11, a proposal that was reportedly accepted by both sides.
In its statement, the ministry said Ukraine carried out 16,071 violations over the past 24 hours during what it described as a three-day truce initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump.
It alleged that Ukrainian forces launched 676 attacks against Russian military positions and conducted 6,331 drone strikes during the same period.
The ministry also said Russian forces intercepted 57 drones and responded to the attacks “in a mirror manner,” without providing further operational details.
The ceasefire timeline stems from Russia’s earlier announcement of a pause in hostilities for May 8–9 in connection with Victory Day commemorations. Trump later proposed extending the ceasefire window to May 9–11, a proposal that was reportedly accepted by both sides.
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