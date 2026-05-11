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Trump to Make First China Visit Almost in 9 Years
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to travel to China from May 13–15 at the personal invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed in an early Monday statement posted to social media platform X — corroborating an announcement previously made by the US side.
The visit will mark Trump's first trip to China in nearly a decade. His predecessor, former President Joe Biden, made no such visit throughout his entire term. The last head-of-state-level US visit to Beijing prior to this was Trump's own November 2017 state visit during his first presidency.
The trip arrives at a particularly volatile moment on the global stage, with tensions continuing to simmer across the Middle East in the wake of US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the retaliatory exchanges that followed. The conflict is expected to feature prominently on the bilateral agenda.
The visit had originally been slated for March 31 through April 2 but was pushed back after Trump was required to redirect his attention toward the escalating Iran conflict, earlier reports indicated.
Beyond the Middle East, the two leaders will also navigate a heavily strained bilateral relationship. Washington and Beijing have clashed repeatedly during Trump's second term over sweeping US tariff hikes, tightening technology export restrictions, and China's escalating grip on rare earth elements — a sector in which it commands dominant global supply.
Taiwan is also expected to be on the table, with China intensifying its territorial claims over the island even as the US recently greenlit a significant new round of arms sales to Taipei.
The visit will mark Trump's first trip to China in nearly a decade. His predecessor, former President Joe Biden, made no such visit throughout his entire term. The last head-of-state-level US visit to Beijing prior to this was Trump's own November 2017 state visit during his first presidency.
The trip arrives at a particularly volatile moment on the global stage, with tensions continuing to simmer across the Middle East in the wake of US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the retaliatory exchanges that followed. The conflict is expected to feature prominently on the bilateral agenda.
The visit had originally been slated for March 31 through April 2 but was pushed back after Trump was required to redirect his attention toward the escalating Iran conflict, earlier reports indicated.
Beyond the Middle East, the two leaders will also navigate a heavily strained bilateral relationship. Washington and Beijing have clashed repeatedly during Trump's second term over sweeping US tariff hikes, tightening technology export restrictions, and China's escalating grip on rare earth elements — a sector in which it commands dominant global supply.
Taiwan is also expected to be on the table, with China intensifying its territorial claims over the island even as the US recently greenlit a significant new round of arms sales to Taipei.
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