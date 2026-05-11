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Deadly Attack in NW Pakistan Leaves Fifteen Police Dead
(MENAFN) At least 15 police officers lost their lives in a major armed and bombing attack in northwestern Pakistan late Saturday, marking one of the deadliest incidents targeting security forces in recent months, according to reports released Sunday.
The assault took place in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, where a suspected suicide attacker reportedly drove an explosives-filled vehicle into a police checkpoint, according to reports.
Reports said the bombing was immediately followed by additional explosions and intense gunfire carried out by heavily armed militants.
Local police chief Sajjad Khan said three more officers were wounded during the attack, according to reports.
After the initial blast, attackers reportedly launched heavy gunfire from several directions around the checkpoint. Residents in the surrounding area reported hearing multiple explosions, which triggered widespread panic and fear.
The assault took place in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, where a suspected suicide attacker reportedly drove an explosives-filled vehicle into a police checkpoint, according to reports.
Reports said the bombing was immediately followed by additional explosions and intense gunfire carried out by heavily armed militants.
Local police chief Sajjad Khan said three more officers were wounded during the attack, according to reports.
After the initial blast, attackers reportedly launched heavy gunfire from several directions around the checkpoint. Residents in the surrounding area reported hearing multiple explosions, which triggered widespread panic and fear.
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