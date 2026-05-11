Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel’s New Attacks in Gaza Kill Three Palestinians, Injure Four

Israel’s New Attacks in Gaza Kill Three Palestinians, Injure Four


2026-05-11 01:51:12
(MENAFN) At least three Palestinians were killed and four others injured on Sunday following new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities and medical officials.

The incidents took place as Israel continues to face accusations of violating the ceasefire arrangement that has been in place since October 2025.

Gaza’s General Directorate of Police said an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing Wissam Fayez Abdel Hadi, who headed the Khan Younis police investigations unit, along with Sergeant Fadi Abdul-Maati Heikal.

In a separate incident, medical sources said one Palestinian was killed and two more were wounded after an Israeli drone struck civilians gathered in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to reports, the attacks occurred in locations that fall outside the areas of Israeli military deployment under the terms outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

MENAFN11052026000045017640ID1111094606



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search