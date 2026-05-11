403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel’s New Attacks in Gaza Kill Three Palestinians, Injure Four
(MENAFN) At least three Palestinians were killed and four others injured on Sunday following new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities and medical officials.
The incidents took place as Israel continues to face accusations of violating the ceasefire arrangement that has been in place since October 2025.
Gaza’s General Directorate of Police said an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing Wissam Fayez Abdel Hadi, who headed the Khan Younis police investigations unit, along with Sergeant Fadi Abdul-Maati Heikal.
In a separate incident, medical sources said one Palestinian was killed and two more were wounded after an Israeli drone struck civilians gathered in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
According to reports, the attacks occurred in locations that fall outside the areas of Israeli military deployment under the terms outlined in the ceasefire agreement.
The incidents took place as Israel continues to face accusations of violating the ceasefire arrangement that has been in place since October 2025.
Gaza’s General Directorate of Police said an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing Wissam Fayez Abdel Hadi, who headed the Khan Younis police investigations unit, along with Sergeant Fadi Abdul-Maati Heikal.
In a separate incident, medical sources said one Palestinian was killed and two more were wounded after an Israeli drone struck civilians gathered in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
According to reports, the attacks occurred in locations that fall outside the areas of Israeli military deployment under the terms outlined in the ceasefire agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment