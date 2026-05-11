National Volunteer Platform Launched

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Ministry of Social Development and Family yesterday launched the National Volunteer Platform“Tatawwa,” a unified digital platform aimed at organising and advancing volunteer work across the country.

The platform was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani in a ceremony held in Doha yesterday.

The event was attended by Speaker of Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, and Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani.

The launch was held under the slogan“An Impact That Extends,” reflecting Qatar's national direction toward maximising and sustaining the impact of volunteerism. The registration to the National Volunteer Platform is available at .

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the platform to enhance transparency and efficiency within the volunteering ecosystem.

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The Prime Minister in a post on the X said:“The launch of the National Volunteer Platform recognizes the voluntary efforts of members of society, driven by their social responsibility and desire to give back. We value their dedicated contributions to serving the community and look forward to organizing these efforts through the platform to enhance transparency and efficiency within the volunteering ecosystem.”

The platform aims to regulate and license entities offering volunteer opportunities while making these opportunities accessible to all segments of society. It will also document volunteer working hours and provide a national database to support planning, impact measurement, and governance of the volunteer sector nationwide.

In addition, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including volunteer registration, management, and publication of volunteer opportunities, issuance of accredited certificates, training and qualification programmes, a mutual evaluation system, and statistical reports to support decision-makers.

The“Tatawwa” platform serves as a unified national digital system designed to coordinate volunteer efforts and regulate volunteer work within an integrated national framework.

The initiative seeks to enhance efficiency and increase community impact by connecting volunteers with organizations and volunteer opportunities through a trusted digital environment.

The launch forms part of the Ministry's 2025-2030 strategy priorities aimed at strengthening community participation, empowering individuals, and regulating volunteer work to achieve sustainable developmental impact.

Speaker of Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Vice-Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, and other dignitaries at the launch event yesterday.

The initiative also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's Third National Development Strategy, particularly the fourth national outcome focused on building a cohesive and responsible society.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Minister of Social Development and Family emphasised that volunteer work in Qatar is not merely a moral commitment, but a key pillar of the country's national identity and a major driver for promoting solidarity, cooperation, and social cohesion.

She described the new system as a qualitative transformation in the journey of volunteer work in Qatar, shifting from scattered initiatives to a comprehensive national framework that combines regulation, motivation, empowerment, digitalization, and capacity building.

Al Nuaimi said the achievement was the result of extensive institutional partnerships and close cooperation among government entities, civil society organizations, and the private sector, all of whom contributed to policy preparation, review of guidelines, and development of regulatory frameworks.

Minister of Social Development and Family addressing the ceremony.

She stressed that the platform was created through collective efforts to serve the entire community and added that sustained cooperation and integrated roles would be essential to achieving long-term social impact, strengthening social cohesion, and embedding volunteerism as a deeply rooted national practice that contributes to building a more prosperous and interconnected society.

Meanwhile, Director of the Community Development Department Nasser Al Mogaiseeb, outlined during a visual presentation the main pillars behind the development of the national volunteering platform. He said the initiative builds on Qatar's longstanding social legacy and was developed through extensive consultations, studies, and meetings with partners to create an integrated model tailored to community needs.

Al Mogaiseeb explained that these efforts resulted in the establishment of a comprehensive organizational system for volunteer work, supported by a legislative framework and procedural guidelines. He noted that the platform acts as the executive tool of this system by unifying volunteer opportunities, strengthening connections between individuals and institutions, empowering organizations, enhancing institutional capacities, and enabling effective impact measurement to support decision-making.

He added that the next phase aims to consolidate a sustainable volunteering ecosystem, boost community participation, and achieve lasting impact in line with Qatar's national vision and development goals.