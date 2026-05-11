PM Modi Made 'Right Call' With 7-Point Appeal, Says Sanjay Saraogi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven-point appeal to citizens in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and said that the "Prime Minister has made the right call."

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said, "The Prime Minister has made the right call that petroleum products should be used as little as possible, people should work from home... Due to the war in the Gulf countries, prices have increased a lot... Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept the prices stable in the country. He has said that people should not buy gold for a year... This is in the interest of the nation..."

Details of PM Modi's Appeal

His remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

Call to Reduce Imports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

"The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

Shift in Mobility and Fuel Use

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)