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Belgium’s Queen Leads Economic Mission to Turkey to Boost Trade Ties
(MENAFN) Belgium’s Queen Mathilde is scheduled to visit Türkiye from May 10 to 14 as part of an “Economic Mission” aimed at expanding commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
Joining the queen will be a senior Belgian delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Francken, who also oversees foreign trade, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, and Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet. The mission will also feature 428 representatives from the private sector.
According to reports, the trip is intended to reflect the mutual commitment of both nations to deepen bilateral relations, especially as cooperation has recently accelerated across a broader range of sectors. Economic and trade ties between Türkiye and Belgium have also continued to expand significantly in recent years.
Joining the queen will be a senior Belgian delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Francken, who also oversees foreign trade, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, and Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet. The mission will also feature 428 representatives from the private sector.
According to reports, the trip is intended to reflect the mutual commitment of both nations to deepen bilateral relations, especially as cooperation has recently accelerated across a broader range of sectors. Economic and trade ties between Türkiye and Belgium have also continued to expand significantly in recent years.
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