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Thailand's Ex-PM Walks Free After Prison Release
(MENAFN) Thailand's twice-elected former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 76, stepped out of a Bangkok detention facility Monday, concluding a one-year prison term four months early under a court-approved parole arrangement, according to Thai state media.
Broadcast footage from a state television network captured the moment Thaksin emerged from Klong Prem Central Prison to a wave of cheers, greeted by an emotional gathering of family members — among them his daughter and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Hundreds of supporters, many clad in red — the emblematic color of the ruling Pheu Thai party — had assembled outside the prison walls under heavy security deployment. As Thaksin appeared, dressed in a white shirt and dark blue trousers, the crowd erupted in chants and raised party flags while he smiled broadly, embracing relatives and acknowledging the assembled well-wishers.
Prior to his release, authorities fitted the former leader with an electronic monitoring bracelet as a binding condition of his parole. He is further obligated to formally present himself at the probation office governing his registered residential district within 72 hours of his release to confirm compliance with all parole terms.
Thaksin first rose to national power after winning the 2001 general election, securing a second mandate in 2005 before a military coup in 2006 abruptly ended his tenure. He subsequently spent years in self-imposed exile beginning in 2008, before voluntarily returning to Thailand in August 2023 — only to be immediately detained to begin serving an eight-year sentence tied to three separate convictions linked to his time in office.
A royal pardon request later resulted in a significant reduction of that term to a single year, paving the way for Monday's release.
Broadcast footage from a state television network captured the moment Thaksin emerged from Klong Prem Central Prison to a wave of cheers, greeted by an emotional gathering of family members — among them his daughter and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Hundreds of supporters, many clad in red — the emblematic color of the ruling Pheu Thai party — had assembled outside the prison walls under heavy security deployment. As Thaksin appeared, dressed in a white shirt and dark blue trousers, the crowd erupted in chants and raised party flags while he smiled broadly, embracing relatives and acknowledging the assembled well-wishers.
Prior to his release, authorities fitted the former leader with an electronic monitoring bracelet as a binding condition of his parole. He is further obligated to formally present himself at the probation office governing his registered residential district within 72 hours of his release to confirm compliance with all parole terms.
Thaksin first rose to national power after winning the 2001 general election, securing a second mandate in 2005 before a military coup in 2006 abruptly ended his tenure. He subsequently spent years in self-imposed exile beginning in 2008, before voluntarily returning to Thailand in August 2023 — only to be immediately detained to begin serving an eight-year sentence tied to three separate convictions linked to his time in office.
A royal pardon request later resulted in a significant reduction of that term to a single year, paving the way for Monday's release.
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