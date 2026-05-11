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Iran Warns of Strait of Hormuz Risks for US Sanctions Enforcers
(MENAFN) An Iranian military spokesperson warned Sunday that nations participating in the enforcement of US sanctions against Tehran will “certainly face difficulties in passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” according to reports.
Brig. Gen. Akrami Nia said that “None of the enemy’s objectives were achieved," adding that the political structure of Iran remained stable and “not disrupted,” according to statements cited by reports.
Tensions across the region have intensified since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Tehran later responded with strikes targeting Israel as well as American allies in the Gulf region, while the Strait of Hormuz was subsequently closed amid the escalating confrontation.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, though negotiations held later in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement. The truce was eventually extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump as diplomatic efforts continued toward a broader resolution.
Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade aimed at Iranian shipping activity in the strategic waterway. Trump announced Tuesday that the US military would temporarily suspend “Project Freedom” in an effort to restore safe commercial navigation through the maritime corridor, while emphasizing that the American blockade remains “in full force and effect.”
Brig. Gen. Akrami Nia said that “None of the enemy’s objectives were achieved," adding that the political structure of Iran remained stable and “not disrupted,” according to statements cited by reports.
Tensions across the region have intensified since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Tehran later responded with strikes targeting Israel as well as American allies in the Gulf region, while the Strait of Hormuz was subsequently closed amid the escalating confrontation.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, though negotiations held later in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement. The truce was eventually extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump as diplomatic efforts continued toward a broader resolution.
Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade aimed at Iranian shipping activity in the strategic waterway. Trump announced Tuesday that the US military would temporarily suspend “Project Freedom” in an effort to restore safe commercial navigation through the maritime corridor, while emphasizing that the American blockade remains “in full force and effect.”
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