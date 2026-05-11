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Israel Releases Two Gaza Flotilla Activists After Detention
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities on Sunday released and deported two members of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla following an extended period of detention. The activists were Brazilian national Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian descent Saif Abukeshek.
According to a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X, their release took place "after their investigation was completed."
Israeli courts had previously approved two separate extensions of their detention before the decision to deport them was carried out.
The Global Sumud Flotilla came under attack on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete while traveling toward Gaza, approximately 600 nautical miles from the besieged Palestinian territory.
The campaign began earlier in April when the flotilla’s first aid vessels departed from Barcelona on April 12. The primary convoy later sailed from Sicily on April 26 with the objective of challenging Israel’s longstanding blockade on Gaza and delivering humanitarian assistance.
Israel has maintained a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, a situation that has pushed the enclave’s 2.4 million residents toward severe hunger and worsening humanitarian conditions.
According to a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X, their release took place "after their investigation was completed."
Israeli courts had previously approved two separate extensions of their detention before the decision to deport them was carried out.
The Global Sumud Flotilla came under attack on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete while traveling toward Gaza, approximately 600 nautical miles from the besieged Palestinian territory.
The campaign began earlier in April when the flotilla’s first aid vessels departed from Barcelona on April 12. The primary convoy later sailed from Sicily on April 26 with the objective of challenging Israel’s longstanding blockade on Gaza and delivering humanitarian assistance.
Israel has maintained a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, a situation that has pushed the enclave’s 2.4 million residents toward severe hunger and worsening humanitarian conditions.
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