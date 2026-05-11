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Hantavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Arrives Off Tenerife for Passenger Evacuation
(MENAFN) A cruise ship impacted by a hantavirus outbreak has arrived near Spain’s Tenerife Island, where authorities are beginning procedures to remove passengers and crew members before sending them back to their respective countries, according to reports released early Sunday.
The MV Hondius entered waters close to Granadilla Port at approximately 5:30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) on Sunday, as officials organized an extensive health response and evacuation plan, according to reports.
Medical authorities stated that six passengers have tested positive for hantavirus, while two additional cases remain under investigation. Three deaths have been linked to the outbreak, including two that occurred aboard the vessel.
The ship is carrying 150 people in total, including 38 crew members from the Philippines, 23 individuals from the UK, 17 from the US, 14 from Spain, 11 from the Netherlands, eight from Germany, and five passengers each from France and Ukraine.
Others on board include four people each from Canada and Australia, three from Türkiye, two each from India, Belgium, and Ireland, along with one passenger each from Greece, Poland, Portugal, Montenegro, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Argentina, and Guatemala.
All passengers are currently showing no symptoms, officials said. They will be transported ashore in small groups using boats, where medical examinations will take place before they depart on repatriation flights to their home countries.
The MV Hondius entered waters close to Granadilla Port at approximately 5:30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) on Sunday, as officials organized an extensive health response and evacuation plan, according to reports.
Medical authorities stated that six passengers have tested positive for hantavirus, while two additional cases remain under investigation. Three deaths have been linked to the outbreak, including two that occurred aboard the vessel.
The ship is carrying 150 people in total, including 38 crew members from the Philippines, 23 individuals from the UK, 17 from the US, 14 from Spain, 11 from the Netherlands, eight from Germany, and five passengers each from France and Ukraine.
Others on board include four people each from Canada and Australia, three from Türkiye, two each from India, Belgium, and Ireland, along with one passenger each from Greece, Poland, Portugal, Montenegro, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Argentina, and Guatemala.
All passengers are currently showing no symptoms, officials said. They will be transported ashore in small groups using boats, where medical examinations will take place before they depart on repatriation flights to their home countries.
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