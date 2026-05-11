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US Contains Hantavirus Outbreak Linked to Cruise Ship
(MENAFN) American health authorities are stepping up containment procedures following hantavirus-related deaths connected to the MV Hondius cruise vessel, as US travelers aboard the ship prepare for quarantine supervision upon their return home, according to reports.
The vessel is scheduled to arrive Sunday in Tenerife, located in Spain’s Canary Islands, where personnel from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been sent to support the 17 American passengers still on board, according to reports.
Reports said the US State Department is coordinating a special return flight for the travelers. After arriving in the United States, they are expected to be moved to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for observation and monitoring.
The MV Hondius, which has roughly 150 passengers and crew members representing 23 different nations, began its voyage in Argentina and later crossed the Atlantic Ocean. During its journey near Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa, several respiratory illness cases were reported among those on board.
The CDC has categorized the situation as a Level 3 emergency response, which represents the agency’s lowest level of emergency activation.
The vessel is scheduled to arrive Sunday in Tenerife, located in Spain’s Canary Islands, where personnel from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been sent to support the 17 American passengers still on board, according to reports.
Reports said the US State Department is coordinating a special return flight for the travelers. After arriving in the United States, they are expected to be moved to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for observation and monitoring.
The MV Hondius, which has roughly 150 passengers and crew members representing 23 different nations, began its voyage in Argentina and later crossed the Atlantic Ocean. During its journey near Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa, several respiratory illness cases were reported among those on board.
The CDC has categorized the situation as a Level 3 emergency response, which represents the agency’s lowest level of emergency activation.
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