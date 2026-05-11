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Sampo Plc's Share Buybacks Week 19/2026


2026-05-11 01:31:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 11 May 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 19/2026

During week 19 (4 May 2026 - 8 May 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market
(MIC Code)		 Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
04/05/2026 05/05/2026 06/05/2026 07/05/2026 08/05/2026 Week 19/2026, total
AQEU Volume 0 0 0 5,260 4,169 9,429
Average price 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.92 8.90 8.91
CEUX Volume 0 0 0 139,674 150,654 290,328
Average price 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.93 8.90 8.91
TQEX Volume 0 0 0 49,559 31,225 80,784
Average price 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.93 8.90 8.92
XHEL Volume 0 0 0 247,154 276,759 523,913
Average price 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.93 8.90 8.91
Total, all markets Volume 0 0 0 441,647 462,807 904,454
Average price 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.93 8.90 8.91

* rounded to two decimals
On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 904,454 Sampo A shares representing 0.03 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc


For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_week_19_2026

MENAFN11052026004107003653ID1111094545



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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