Sampo Plc's Share Buybacks Week 19/2026
| Market
(MIC Code)
|Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
|Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
|04/05/2026
|05/05/2026
|06/05/2026
|07/05/2026
|08/05/2026
|Week 19/2026, total
|AQEU
|Volume
|0
|0
|0
|5,260
|4,169
|9,429
|Average price
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.92
|8.90
|8.91
|CEUX
|Volume
|0
|0
|0
|139,674
|150,654
|290,328
|Average price
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.93
|8.90
|8.91
|TQEX
|Volume
|0
|0
|0
|49,559
|31,225
|80,784
|Average price
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.93
|8.90
|8.92
|XHEL
|Volume
|0
|0
|0
|247,154
|276,759
|523,913
|Average price
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.93
|8.90
|8.91
|Total, all markets
|Volume
|0
|0
|0
|441,647
|462,807
|904,454
|Average price
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.93
|8.90
|8.91
* rounded to two decimals
On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 904,454 Sampo A shares representing 0.03 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
For further information, please contact:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
Attachment
-
Sampo_share_buyback_week_19_2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment