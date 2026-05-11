SPADREC Expands Sport Investment Portfolio With Addition Of Sportslab

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strengthening capabilities across sport design, development, and delivery as SPADREC Sport Investment continues to scale its integrated platform

, a leading sports and lifestyle investment platform backed by, has announced that, an international sports design and product development company, will join its growing portfolio through. This further strengthens its capabilities as it continues to scale a connected sport and active lifestyle hub across the region and beyond.

The addition reflects SPADREC Investment's expansion strategy, building a diversified ecosystem that supports projects from early-stage concept development through to operational delivery, while reinforcing its position as a growing hub for sport, innovation, and lifestyle-led experiences regionally and globally.

SportsLab specialises in sport-focused design, product development, activation support, and global supply chain coordination, working with brands and organisations to bring ideas to market. With an international operating footprint, the company brings complementary expertise that extends SPADREC Investment's capabilities beyond venue development and operations.

By integrating SportsLab into its portfolio, SPADREC Investment enhances its ability to support partners across multiple stages of the sport lifecycle, from concept creation and design through to execution and commercialisation.

“Welcoming SportsLab into the SPADREC portfolio strengthens our long-term vision of building an integrated sport investment platform. Their expertise adds an important capability that supports how modern sport concepts are designed and delivered globally.”

“SportsLab brings strong execution expertise that complements our operational platform. The collaboration allows us to better connect design, development, and delivery, ensuring projects move efficiently from concept into real-world application across our portfolio.”

The move reflects broader industry trends, as sport increasingly intersects with lifestyle, retail, technology, and experiential environments, driving the need for closer alignment between investment, design, and operational execution.

“Joining SPADREC represents an exciting step for SportsLab as we continue expanding internationally. Being part of a wider sport investment ecosystem creates new opportunities to collaborate across projects and markets while continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our partners worldwide.”

SportsLab will continue operating under its existing brand while collaborating across SPADREC Investment's portfolio to support future projects and international growth initiatives.

This development reinforces SPADREC Investment's ongoing commitment to investing in capabilities that support the continued evolution of sport as both a global industry and a lifestyle sector.

For more information about SPADREC Investment and SPADREC Sport Investment, please visit

For more information about SportsLab, please visit