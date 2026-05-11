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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar Starrer Collects THIS Much

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar Starrer Collects THIS Much


2026-05-11 01:30:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' continues its impressive run at the box office even in its fourth week. Despite fresh releases in theatres, the horror comedy has managed to record solid weekend growth

Akshay Kumar's horror comedy is proving to be one of the most consistent performers of the year. Even after spending nearly a month in theatres, the film continues to attract audiences across multiplexes and single screens. The fourth weekend brought noticeable growth, helping the movie stay ahead despite competition from newer releases.

According to trade estimates, 'Bhooth Bangla' earned Rs 4.10 crore on Day 24 from more than 4,200 shows across India. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 158.85 crore, while the India gross has touched Rs 188.51 crore. Overseas markets also added to the tally, taking the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 241.61 crore.

Week-wise India Net Collection:

Week 1 – Rs 84.40 crore

Week 2 – Rs 43.75 crore

Week 3 – Rs 21.85 crore

Day 22 – Rs 1.75 crore

Day 23 – Rs 3 crore

Day 24 – Rs 4.10 crore

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film blends horror, comedy and mystery in a style that has connected well with family audiences. Akshay Kumar plays dual roles, adding to the entertainment factor. The movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar and the late Asrani in important roles. Released on April 17, 2026, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within four days and has remained steady ever since.

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AsiaNet News

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