Japan Announces 2027 MEXT Scholarships For Afghan Students

In a statement, the embassy said May 26 is the deadline for submitting applications for the scholarship offered by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

According to the embassy, the Japanese government will directly oversee all evaluation and selection procedures related to the scholarship program. Officials emphasized that the process would be conducted independently and based on merit.

The embassy said the Aga Khan Foundation Afghanistan would assist in collecting applications and facilitating written examination procedures, but would not have any role in selecting successful candidates.

Japanese officials also stressed that scholarship recipients would be selected fairly and without discrimination based on religion, language or ethnic identity. Detailed information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures has been published on the embassy's official website.

The MEXT scholarship program is offered annually to Afghan students and provides opportunities for higher education and academic research at Japanese universities. Afghan students have previously used the program to pursue studies in engineering, medicine, social sciences and technology-related fields.

The scholarship announcement comes as Afghanistan's education sector continues to face major challenges following restrictions imposed on women and girls after the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Female students remain barred from universities and secondary schools in most parts of the country, drawing widespread international criticism.

International organizations and foreign governments have repeatedly expressed concern over restrictions on women's education in Afghanistan, warning that the policies could have long-term economic and social consequences for the country's future development. Aid agencies say millions of Afghan girls remain deprived of formal education opportunities.

Japan has continued humanitarian and development engagement with Afghanistan in recent years, including support for education, healthcare and emergency assistance programs. Tokyo has repeatedly emphasized the importance of inclusive education and human resource development as part of Afghanistan's long-term stability and recovery.