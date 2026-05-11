Long Game Media Announces Launch Of Inaugural Novacast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Long Game, a groundbreaking cinematic conversational“Novacast,” will premiere May 15, 2026, across all major platforms, setting a new standard in sports storytelling and media. Hosted by basketball legend Nancy Lieberman and Emmy Award winning broadcaster Jay Harris, The Long Game NovaCast converges at the intersection of elite access, institutional credibility, and premium storytelling.

The Long Game introduces the Novacast: a visual-first, high-impact evolution of the traditional podcast. This new format blends journalism, documentary-style production, and authentic day-in-the-life conversations to deliver premium storytelling, powerful conversations, and cultural moments. It stands as the flagship product of Long Game Media, representing a leap forward in immersive sports content.

Co-created by Lieberman, The Long Game was born from years of meaningful conversations about revolutionizing sports media. The basketball legend envisioned a show that transcends traditional boundaries and creates lasting cultural impact.“We wanted to create something that honors legacy, elevates voices, and delivers storytelling as it's never been seen before in sports media,” explains Lieberman.“The Novacast format allows us to go beyond the game and connect with people on a deeper level.” The Long Game is much more than a podcast. Its vision for authentic storytelling, cultural impact, and premium production is set to redefine the landscape of sports media.

“The Long Game is not just a show-it's a movement,” exclaims Harris.“Our conversations are authentic, cinematic, and designed to resonate across sports, business, and culture. I'm excited to help bring this new format to audiences everywhere.”

Each episode of The Long Game NovaCast delivers unfiltered conversations with elite athletes, executives, and cultural leaders, behind-the-scenes access to moments fans rarely see, insights on leadership, legacy, business, and personal evolution and stories that extend beyond the game - into life, influence, and impact.

The Long Game NovaCast premieres May 15, 2026, on all major platforms. For more information, visit .



ABOUT THE TEAM

Nancy Lieberman, Co-Creator

A two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Olympian, and one of the most respected figures in the history of the game, Lieberman continues to break barriers as head coach of the Dallas Power in the BIG3.

Jay Harris, Co-Host

One of the most recognizable and trusted voices in sports broadcasting, Harris brings decades of experience from ESPN, delivering credibility, sharp perspective, and cultural relevance to every conversation.