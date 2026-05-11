Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Ritesh Deshmukh Starrer Collects THIS

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' is enjoying a remarkable run at the box office. The historical drama recorded impressive second weekend numbers and has now crossed Rs 81 crore gross in India

Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious historical drama continued its successful theatrical run with a solid jump on its second Sunday. The film earned Rs 6.80 crore net on day 10, showing over 21 percent growth compared to Saturday's collection. With this, the movie's India net total reached Rs 68.25 crore, while the India gross collection touched an impressive Rs 81 crore mark.

The film's sustained momentum during its second weekend indicates strong audience appreciation, especially in Maharashtra and key Hindi-speaking regions.

Released in both Hindi and Marathi, 'Raja Shivaji' has witnessed exceptional support from Marathi audiences. While the Hindi version has maintained steady collections, the Marathi edition has emerged as the major revenue driver.

The Marathi version consistently outperformed the Hindi release throughout the 10-day run, contributing heavily to the film's growing numbers. The grand storytelling based on the bravery and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj appears to have connected deeply with regional audiences.

The film opened strongly with Rs 8 crore from the Marathi version on day one and has continued to perform well across multiplexes and single screens alike.

Apart from starring in the film, Riteish Deshmukh has also directed and written 'Raja Shivaji', making it one of the most ambitious projects of his career. As discussions around the film's reported Rs 100 crore budget gained attention online, the actor-filmmaker chose to address the speculation calmly.

Speaking about the budget reports, Riteish stated that only the producers are aware of the actual figures. He also mentioned that conversations around budgets do not really impact filmmaking or audience reception.

Despite the ongoing chatter, the film's strong box office trend suggests that 'Raja Shivaji' is steadily moving towards becoming one of the most successful historical dramas of the year.