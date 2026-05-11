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Pashinyan Questions Armenia's Claim To Karabakh In Explosive Remarks

Pashinyan Questions Armenia's Claim To Karabakh In Explosive Remarks


2026-05-11 01:14:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

During a meeting with members of the public in the village of Kornidzor in Armenia's Syunik region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a striking statement regarding Karabakh.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Armenian sources, that Pashinyan responded sharply to claims made by some Armenians that they had“lost territory” in Karabakh.

“People say we lost land. But how could that land ever have been ours? Please explain to me how it was ours,” he said.“I do not wish to insult the memory of the dead. Let us assume that those territories were under the control of several generals. But where did they cultivate wheat there? Did we build printing houses, kindergartens, or factories? Did we truly live there? Did we have proper settlements there? That land was never genuinely ours.”

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AzerNews

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