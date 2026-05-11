No Power Outages Expected On Monday Ukrenergo
“On Monday, May 11, no electricity consumption restriction measures are expected to be applied,” the statement said.
The company urged consumers to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.
Consumers are also advised to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during peak evening hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.Read also: Ukraine restores 711 MW of generation in April repair campaign – Shmyhal
As reported by Ukrinform, renewable energy sources accounted for 11% of Ukraine's total electricity generation in 2025.
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