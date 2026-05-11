No Power Outages Expected On Monday Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NPC Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On Monday, May 11, no electricity consumption restriction measures are expected to be applied,” the statement said.

The company urged consumers to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.

Consumers are also advised to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during peak evening hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.

Ukraine restores 711 MW of generation in April repair campaign – Shmyhal

As reported by Ukrinform, renewable energy sources accounted for 11% of Ukraine's total electricity generation in 2025.