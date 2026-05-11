Occupiers Want To 'Nationalize' 150 Commercial Properties In Luhansk RMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russians are planning to 'nationalize' 150 commercial properties in Luhansk. Following residential real estate, they have begun inspecting non-residential properties in the city as well. So far, they have identified about 150 buildings showing signs of being 'ownerless.' These may include not only long-abandoned properties, but also those whose owners have not appeared for only three months, or where utility bills have not been paid," Kharchenko noted.

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At the same time, the occupiers are imitating urban improvement efforts through online voting. However, in many settlements it is almost impossible to vote for the sites that the occupation authorities promise to begin restoring next year.

"In particular, internet access has been completely shut down in frontline cities. No connection means no reconstruction. This has led to cities captured by Russia back in 2014 winning the voting - places that largely escaped combat and destruction. These include Alchevsk, Rovenky, and Khrustalnyi. Residents of destroyed settlements have once again become hostages to the conditions created for them by Russia," the head of the regional administration emphasized.

As previously reported, in temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russian invaders declared nearly eight thousand apartments ownerless, making them subject to "nationalization."

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