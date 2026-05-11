Drone Operators Destroy Russian Flag Installed In Kostiantynivka
"Russians are once again trying to create footage for their propaganda. This time, they attached a tricolor flag using a drone in order to demonstratively make it 'fly' over Kostiantynivka," the caption under the video says.
As noted, the "performance" lasted only a few seconds.
"Drone operators of the 'Luhansk' assault regiment of the Liut Separate Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine quickly spotted the target and dismantled the enemy symbol. Because Kostiantynivka was, is, and will remain Ukraine," the Interior Ministry stressed.Read also: Russian drone attack in Kherson injures city council employee
AsUkrinform previously reported, 147 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions.
Illustrative photo: Liut Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine
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