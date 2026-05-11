Russian Strike In Zaporizhzhia Region Leave One Injured, Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. A private house came under attack - the home was damaged," he wrote.

According to the official, a 42-year-old woman was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance.

In addition, another enemy strike on the district damaged a residential building: the facade and roof were damaged, and windows were shattered.

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"Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of the second enemy strike," Fedorov added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day Russian occupiers carried out 780 strikes on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured.