Russian Strike In Zaporizhzhia Region Leave One Injured, Houses Damaged
"The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. A private house came under attack - the home was damaged," he wrote.
According to the official, a 42-year-old woman was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance.
In addition, another enemy strike on the district damaged a residential building: the facade and roof were damaged, and windows were shattered.Read also: Russian drone attack in Kherson injures city council employee
"Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of the second enemy strike," Fedorov added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day Russian occupiers carried out 780 strikes on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured.
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