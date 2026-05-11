Temperatures Up To +22°C, Rain Expected Across Ukraine On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated thi on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Cloudy with clear spells. Moderate rain, with heavy rain and thunderstorms at night in the southern and central regions, and during the day in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians. Most western regions, as well as Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, and Kyiv region during the day, will remain without precipitation," the statement says.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly (southwesterly in the west of the country), at 5-10 m/s.

Nighttime temperatures in the western regions, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions will range from 4°C to 9°C, while the rest of the country will see 8°C to 13°C. Daytime temperatures will reach 17°C to 22°C.

Rain and thunderstorms to dominate weather in Ukraine next week

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Monday will also be cloudy with clear spells. Rain is expected at night, while daytime will remain dry. Northwesterly winds will blow at 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures in the capital will range from 8°C to 10°C at night and 18°C to 20°C during the day. In Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will be 8°C to 13°C, with daytime temperatures between 17°C and 22°C.

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