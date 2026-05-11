Heavy Rains Forecast As PDMA Warns Of Glacial Lake Bursts In Upper KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has warned that a fresh spell of westerly winds is expected to enter the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to several districts.

According to the PDMA, the changing weather conditions have increased the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in upper parts of the province, prompting authorities to issue alerts to the concerned district administrations.

The authority said that upper districts including Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir and Kohistan are facing an increased threat of flash floods and landslides due to possible glacial lake bursts.

The PDMA has directed district administrations to continuously monitor sensitive glacial sites and keep early warning systems fully operational to avoid any untoward incidents.

Tourists and local residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers, streams and water channels during the forecast period.

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The authority also instructed people living in low-lying areas to remain alert and shift to safer locations in case of any emergency situation.

District administrations have been directed to conduct emergency drills, activate evacuation centres and ensure the availability of rescue personnel and machinery.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, citizens should immediately move to safer places if they notice sudden changes in water flow, unusual sounds of mudslides or falling rocks.

Authorities have also advised residents in vulnerable areas to shift livestock and essential belongings to safer elevated locations and keep community alert systems active.

The PDMA further directed relevant departments, including National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organization and the Communication and Works Department, to take precautionary measures to deal with possible road blockages.

The PDMA's Emergency Operation Centre has been placed on high alert, while the public has been urged to contact the emergency helpline 1700 in case of any emergency, the spokesperson added.