Army Chief Urges 'Secure, Reliable' Military Cyber Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti on Sunday visited the Cyber ​​Security and Information Technology Directorate.

Huneiti, accompanied by several senior officers, was briefed on the directorate's operations, tasks, and future plans aimed at strengthening the army's cyber security system and enhancing technological capabilities.

This effort aligns with the rapid advancements in cyber security and information technology and the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army's digital transformation strategy.

Talking during his visit, Huneiti also urged "continuous" modernization and training to enhance efficiency of operations and protect systems and networks.

He stressed the need to develop specialized and competent personnel to "effectively and professionally" address various cyber challenges and threats by integrating modern technologies and systems, and improving coordination and integration among the JAF's different formations and units.

Huneiti called for building an "effective and advanced" cybersecurity system for the armed forces to protect military systems and information.

He noted this process will ensure "operational continuity, provide a secure and reliable military cyberspace, and contribute to achieving the highest levels of efficiency, preparedness, and effectiveness in confronting various cyber threats." Concluding his visit, Huneiti toured the directorate's various departments and checked on the current development and modernization plans implemented to suit its operational needs.

Huneiti commended the directorate's personnel for their "outstanding" level of professionalism and efficiency in carrying out their duties and tasks.

//Petra// AG