GCC Secretary-General Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE And Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, stated on Sunday, condemning in the strongest terms Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Albudaiwi stated that the Iranian approach systematically seeks to destabilize the region and undermine regional security. He characterized the actions as a flagrant violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the tenets of good neighborly relations.

The Secretary-General affirmed the full support of the GCC member states for the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in all measures they take to safeguard their security, stability, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

//Petra// AF