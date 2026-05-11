Israeli Forces Arrest 19 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank, Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, May 10 (Petra) Israeli forces carried out a wide-scale campaign of raids, incursions and arrests across several areas of the occupied West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, clashes erupted in several locations, resulting in injuries and cases of suffocation, while 19 Palestinians wanted by Israeli authorities were arrested.

Israeli forces raided dozens of homes, conducting searches, damaging property and reportedly abusing residents during field interrogations and detentions that lasted for hours.

Separately, Israeli forces demolished the Azbat Al Ayoun community in Wadi Qana, west of Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank.

Also, illegal Israeli settlers allegedly stole around 80 sheep from the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, during an attack on the village outskirts.

The Kafr Malik Village Council said in a statement that a group of armed settlers stormed the eastern area of the village and seized a flock of sheep.

In Qalqilya, settlers demolished agricultural structures in the Arab Al Khouli community, east of the town of Kafr Thulth.

Kafr Thulth Mayor Jihad Awda said settlers, accompanied by a bulldozer, entered the community and demolished 50 agricultural rooms made of stone, metal and corrugated iron sheets on nearly 30 dunams of farmland.

//Petra// AK